Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). Avalo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 332.13% and a negative net margin of 1,242.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 325,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 451,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.