Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $176.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00300293 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00066136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,509,262 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

