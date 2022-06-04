Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a C$690.00 target price on the stock.

YRI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.33.

YRI stock opened at C$7.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

