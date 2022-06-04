Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth $62,726,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621,093 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,403,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 552.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,288,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,563,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

