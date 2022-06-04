Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.55.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.48. 671,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

