Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.11 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $29,690.51 or 1.00097765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and approximately $142.53 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030599 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015892 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,052 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

