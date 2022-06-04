Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $4.40 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and $461,330.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00014825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,698.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,773.51 or 0.05971810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00211051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.71 or 0.00652275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00615601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00073480 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

