Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 549,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.