Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sysco by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

