Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 987 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CRH by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRH by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE CRH opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Redburn Partners cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.