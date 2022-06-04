Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 768 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.36.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $103.96 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

