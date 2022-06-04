Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

YUM opened at $118.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $123.21. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

