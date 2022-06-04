Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

