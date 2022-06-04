Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.44 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.57 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

