Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

