Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 637 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,064,000 after buying an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.