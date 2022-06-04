Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 589 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,202,288,000 after acquiring an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

