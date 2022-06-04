Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,495 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

