Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

FAST opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

