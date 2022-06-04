Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,213 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WAL stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,150 shares of company stock worth $394,784. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.