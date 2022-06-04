Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.29.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays increased their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
