Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2,100.73% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

