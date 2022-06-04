Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Weichai Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

WEICY opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.