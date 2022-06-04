WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) CEO Charles R. Matthews Sells 10,666 Shares

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,408,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

