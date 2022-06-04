Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Weber stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

