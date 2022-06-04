Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 9.8% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 36.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 262.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 101.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.29.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.15. 183,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,121. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.62 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

