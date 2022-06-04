Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,198,000 after purchasing an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,714,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.22. 452,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.83 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

