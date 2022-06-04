Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 560,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $6,843,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $230,000. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 280,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

