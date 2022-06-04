Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €144.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SAE opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.93 and its 200-day moving average is €101.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

