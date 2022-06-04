Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €144.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SAE opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is €83.93 and its 200-day moving average is €101.03. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

