Wall Street Games (WSG) Hits One Day Volume of $692,068.00

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $692,068.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.01240985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.56 or 0.00405582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031562 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

