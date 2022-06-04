W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $514.44.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $496.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.25. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,942,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.