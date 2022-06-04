VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

VYNE opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.10. VYNE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

