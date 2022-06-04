VouchForMe (IPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $759.00

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,759.63 or 0.99988000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

