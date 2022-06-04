Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.85) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.04. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £35.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

