Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Acquires $16,240.00 in Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.09.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.