Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Acquires $16,240.00 in Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VVOS opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 424,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

