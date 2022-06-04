Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE EDI opened at $6.32 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

