Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% per year over the last three years.
NYSE EDI opened at $6.32 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
