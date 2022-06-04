Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after buying an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 404,181 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 878,133 shares of company stock worth $6,001,769 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

