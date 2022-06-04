Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after acquiring an additional 970,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

ALXO stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

