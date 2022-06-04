Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 7,002 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALDX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

