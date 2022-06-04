VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,460 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

