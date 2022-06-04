Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.40.

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

VERV stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 541,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,757. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.46 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 103.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,968 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after buying an additional 899,742 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

