Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for approximately 8.8% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Vertiv worth $46,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.87. 14,598,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,668,007. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,087.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

