Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,930 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $48,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.23.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total value of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

