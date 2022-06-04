Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

