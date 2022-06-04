Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.
