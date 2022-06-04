Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 over the last 90 days. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 102.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

