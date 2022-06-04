Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $981,882.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ventas stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventas (VTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.