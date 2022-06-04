Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $981,882.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ventas stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 4.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 19,932,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,054,000 after purchasing an additional 780,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

