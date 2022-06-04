Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $30.69 million and approximately $149,558.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00219286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.52 or 0.01919949 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00284563 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,976,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.