Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 12,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 308,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several brokerages have commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,972 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

