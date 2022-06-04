VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Down 3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. 2,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 450 to CHF 420 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 320 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

