VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $40.98. 1,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

