Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

